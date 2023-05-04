Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast?

Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast Premier League 2023: Brighton is all set to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal in the Premier League 2023. The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium tomorrow on Friday, 5 May 2023.
Brighton has a task in the middle of the week to get over the defeat at Wembley, where a penalty shootout gave Man United a second opportunity at the trophy. The Seagulls are currently ranked eighth in the Premier League Points Table after a fantastic season. They have won three of their last five games, and their most recent victory, a 6-0 victory against the Wolves is the largest in Premier League history. They have checked off every box in order to witness one of Zerbi's best seasons.
Manchester United, on the other hand, have been playing well since their setback to Newcastle last month. In spite of suffering two defeats to Brighton in the previous two Premier League contests, Man United triumph in this contest. Four of the last five games in the top division have been victories for Erik ten Hag's team. They had gained a 2-0 lead in the first half, therefore the draw against Tottenham would be detrimental.
Let us read about Brighton Vs Man United live streaming, date, time, venue, and other details below.
When Will Brighton vs Man United Match Be Played in the Premier League?
The Brighton vs Man United match will be played tomorrow on Friday, 5 May 2023.
At What Time Will the Brighton vs Man United Match Start?
The BRI vs MUN match will start at 12:30 am IST.
Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming in India
The Brighton vs Manchester United match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Where To Watch Brighton vs Manchester United Live Telecast?
The live telecast of Brighton vs Manchester United will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
