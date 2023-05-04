Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast?

Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast Premier League 2023: Brighton is all set to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal in the Premier League 2023. The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium tomorrow on Friday, 5 May 2023.

Brighton has a task in the middle of the week to get over the defeat at Wembley, where a penalty shootout gave Man United a second opportunity at the trophy. The Seagulls are currently ranked eighth in the Premier League Points Table after a fantastic season. They have won three of their last five games, and their most recent victory, a 6-0 victory against the Wolves is the largest in Premier League history. They have checked off every box in order to witness one of Zerbi's best seasons.