King Charles III Coronation Ceremony: Check Date, Time and Live Streaming Detail

In the coronation ceremony, King Charles III will be crowned king at the ceremony to formalize the transfer of power and his role as the head of the Church of England.

In the sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects. Then the presentation of the coronation regalia will take place, sacred objects like the orb and scepter that symbolize the monarch’s power and responsibilities.

Members of the House of Lords from the Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh traditions will present the king with objects with no explicit Christian symbolism.

The new king will be crowned and the refrain ‘God Save the King’ will echo through the Abbey.

Camilla will then be anointed, in a form similar to that of Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937.