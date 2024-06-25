AIFF vs Igor Stimac: Federation Responds Firmly to Allegations by Former Coach

The All India Football Federation () has officially addressed recent comments by former Head Coach , explaining the reasons for his contract termination.
In their statement, the AIFF claimed that Stimac's remarks to the media last week were made "with the sole intent of maligning the AIFF and portraying its personnel in a negative light."
We have noted the comments made by Mr. Igor Stimac, former Head Coach of the National Team, to the media last week. Mr. Stimac’s communication – apparently made with the sole intent of maligning the AIFF and showing its personnel in poor light – is not befitting of a professional who has served the organisation for over 5 years and was extended the full support of the AIFF during this period. This conduct has only reinforced the AIFF’s belief that the right decision was made, with just cause, to terminate his contract and move forward in the interests of Indian football.AIFF
While we do not believe it is appropriate to enter into a debate, or indulge in a series of responses and counter-allegations with Mr. Stimac. However, it is important that there is an accurate public record of certain matters raised in Mr. Stimac’s communication. We, therefore, take this opportunity to clarify these here.AIFF
Following his expulsion from the position of the Indian men’s team’s head coach, the Croatian organised a press conference on 21 June, where he laid bare a prolonged list of allegations against the nation’s football governing body.
His ousting comes after India’s rather disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers, where the Blue Tigers could not make it to the third round, following a draw against Kuwait and a defeat to Qatar in their last couple of outings.
Let's examine the allegations made by Stimac during the press conference and the AIFF's responses:
Allegation: Stress Led to a Heart Surgery
Stimac stated the AIFF did not allow him to speak to the media. The former coach had mentioned the FIFA World Cup qualification matches being more important for the Indian team than the Asian Cup, following which he received a “warning letter.” Stimac also revealed that the stress got him admitted to the hospital, where he had heart surgery.
Knowing we were not going to get enough time for preparation, I said a few things in public. I was getting show-cause letters from the AIFF for speaking out. After I said the World Cup qualifiers would be more important than the Asian Cup, I received a final warning letter from AIFF. When I received the final warning letter on 2 December last year, I finished in the hospital. I was really disturbed with everything and I had immediate surgery on my heart, getting two stents. I was putting myself on the line for the Asian Games when I should have been resting. In such conditions, I went to defend the colours of my country.Igor Stimac
AIFF's Response
The AIFF is also shocked to note from Mr. Stimac’s public statements that he underwent heart surgery during his engagement with the AIFF. He has irresponsibly blamed the AIFF for causing his heart ailment, attempting to deflect the serious matter of his not having been medically fit to render coaching services and his failure to formally disclose the same to the AIFF.AIFF
It is ironic that someone who was the prime person controlling the fortunes of the national team considers that Indian football is imprisoned and has not grown. It is fashionable to blame the entire system on the way out, especially when you do not wish to take any personal responsibility.AIFF
Allegation: Had Conveyed His Decision To Resign, but Was Still Sacked
Stimac also revealed that he had conveyed about his decision to leave the position to AIFF’s acting general secretary M Satyanarayan, a day after the team’s 1-2 defeat to Qatar – that is – the decision was conveyed on 12 June.
However, AIFF still decided to terminate his contract.
I have told you that I decided that I would leave and say goodbye to India a long time back. But on the very first day after the game against Qatar, I got a call from Satya (AIFF acting general secretary M Satyanarayan), asking me about accepting the Intercontinental Cup in July. I was amazed at the lack of knowledge about football among these people. They don’t even have any clue about football. They only care about their powers and how to stay in their positions. Satya asked if I would be okay with receiving three months' salary and leaving my position. I told him to stay patient for a few days, as I am already speaking with other places. But suddenly, on the next day, I received my termination letter.Igor Stimac
This was only half a day after telling Satya to be patient and not come under social media pressure. I was hurt once again. That was not something which should happen in a serious organization. Now they are panicking as the sum is huge. They are probably talking with their commercial partner, but I don't care anymore. It was a great honour. I will always be a fan of the Indian team.Igor Stimac
AIFF's Response
Mr. Stimac’s conduct combined with the waning performance of the national team made the status quo unsustainable. The AIFF had to act in the national interest and to ensure the game moves forward in the country. Mr. Stimac was offered the opportunity to part ways on mutual terms. He refused the offer, making unreasonable and unprofessional demands in response. The AIFF was, thus, left with no option than to terminate Mr. Stimac’s contract for just cause and in compliance with the terms of the contract, offering him a 3 months’ severance fee.AIFF
The AIFF had to act in a timely manner, keeping in mind the upcoming FIFA window in September 2024 and the time required for the hiring process of a new coach, and support staff while they are in the market. The AIFF took the decision to terminate Igor Stimac’s contract for just cause, and in the interest of the nation and will continue to act to safeguard our football, players and the stakeholders.AIFF
Allegation: Indian Team’s Calendar Was Finalised Without Stimac’s Approval
Although India’s recent performances have been dismal, they had a great start to 2023, winning three competitions – Tri-Nation Series, Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship.
Stimac revealed that he had a meeting with Chaubey about the way forward for the Indian team, but the AIFF president confirmed the team’s participation in Thailand’s King’s Cup and Malaysia’s Merdeka Tournament without any consultation with the coach.
After the SAFF Championship final last year in Bengaluru, I called for an urgent meeting and Kalyan Chaubey attended it. I spoke about what the national team can achieve if we are given proper time. The games we played were beautiful and brought a lot of happiness. I explained to them clearly in what position Indian football was at that moment. They were aware of a hugely challenging year ahead of us. I told them if they don't change things radically, and don't organise meetings with responsible stakeholders like FSDL, it will become very difficult.Igor Stimac
AIFF's response
During his tenure, Mr. Stimac was provided complete support by the AIFF. The AIFF President had 5 meetings with him in 18 months (Kolkata National Camp – September 2022; Bengaluru SAFF Championship – July 2023; Hangzhou(China) – September 2023; Kolkata – March 2024 and Guwahati – March 2024). Mr. Stimac was never denied access to any AIFF official, and had several virtual and telephonic conversations with them during his tenure. Mr. Stimac was given full autonomy to function, including selections of venues, support staff, choice of travel days as per his communication with the Team Manager. His specific requests, especially for various support staff of his choice, were always supported by the AIFF in the interests of the national team.AIFF
The AIFF concluded by expressing its anticipation to start a new chapter for Indian football alongside stakeholders and all enthusiasts of the sport.
Change is difficult for all concerned and every transition is challenging for a system. The AIFF looks forward to turning the page and beginning a new chapter for Indian football along with its stakeholders and all the lovers of Indian football.AIFF.