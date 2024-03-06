Credibility At Stake – Ex-General Secretary Kushal Das Rues 'Mess' In AIFF

Kushal Das, the former general secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), who oversaw the activities of Indian football for over a decade, has expressed shock over the recent developments in the game’s governing body.

Speaking to IANS, Das said, “I am shocked, surprised and at the same time saddened by what is happening in the Federation. I have worked in the AIFF for 12 years, and I have never seen anything like this before.”