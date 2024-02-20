AIFF President Seeks ACB Probe Into Alleged Match-Fixing in Delhi League

Though the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) on Tuesday suspended Ahbab FC for their role in this alleged match-fixing, the AIFF decided to step in and launch a wider investigation into alleged incidents of match-fixing in leagues all over the country.

AIFF officials led by its President Kalyan Chaubey held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, in which DSA President Anuj Gupta was summoned to seek details of the incident and the host association’s stand on the issue.

Kalyan Chaubey said, “We are not limiting our investigation to one match here. Several pieces of incriminating evidence have been found which cast serious doubts on the entire league.

“I will be meeting the Joint Commissioner of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau to help us investigate it thoroughly and to get to the root of this syndicate. DSA has been advised to file an FIR immediately. Our investigation will not be limited to Delhi. We have reasons to believe through evidence, such practice in other cities too, and will form a wider network for our investigations,” the AIFF President said.