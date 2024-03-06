AIFF Chief Breaks Silence On Allegations Levelled By Nilanjan Bhattacharjee

Finally breaking his silence over the various charges made against him in the recent past, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey sent a mail on Tuesday night (5 March) to the presidents/secretaries of all member associations and executive committee members, wherein he addressed the allegations made against him primarily by former legal head of the federation Nilanjan Bhattacharjee and others.

"I am writing this email to you in regard to address the personal allegations made against me by Adv Nilanjan Bhattacharjee. Initially, I did not want to dignify them with a response and preferring instead to address any concerns directly during the upcoming AGM and clarify any doubts you might have."

"However, now we can all see these allegations have been politicised and widely spread with a clear and malicious intent not only to damage my reputation but also to destabilise the AIFF, and I felt it has become apparent to provide my comments is necessary to share through this communication,” Chaubey wrote in the mail.