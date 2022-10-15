AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Suffer 2-4 Defeat Against Iraq

Iraq Staged Comeback in Second Half

The second half began with India creating the first opportunity, as Himanshu Jangra's header was saved by the Iraq goalkeeper five minutes after the break. However, Hayder Tofee nodded in a cross from the left flank to pull things back for Iraq only a minute later.



Zahid made another excellent save in the 62nd minute, keeping out a powerful shot by Abdulrazzak. But one minute later, Sadeeq Shaheen slipped past the Indian defence to score and give his team the lead.



The Iraqi side extended their advantage in the 71st minute after Azad Kalouri's cross took a deflection off Bikash Yumnam and went into the net. India made a late surge, with Suhail Bhat inches away from converting Taison's cross from the right flank with 15 minutes left to play.