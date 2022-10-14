AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Look for a Positive Start Against Iraq

The India U20s have been together in camp since August, and Venkatesh believes that the fitness of his players could benefit them in Kuwait.



"We had a short break after winning the SAFF Championship, and have been training in Kolkata after that. The boys have worked really hard, and are confident for the Asian qualifiers," he said. "On the domestic level, our preparation has been great, and we have played friendlies against some of the top local clubs."



However, the former India captain and current U-20 head coach will be banking upon the character the team has shown in the past.



"SAFF was a very different tournament, and the level here will be higher as we are playing some of the best teams in Asia," said Venkatesh. "But the character that the boys have shown is incredible, and the fact that they can come back from tricky situations bodes well for all."