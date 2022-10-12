India Announce 23-Member Squad for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

"We have had good preparation in the run-up to the AFC U-20 Championship, and the boys are all looking forward to taking on some of the best teams in Asia," said head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh in an AIFF release.

"We are the underdogs, and in terms of preparation, the opponents have had more international preparation, while we have had more domestic preparation. But we will go there to fight for our chance to qualify."

"The boys have got a lot of confidence after they won the SAFF U-20 Championship, and I am sure they will be able to give a very good account of themselves on the pitch," he added.

A total of 44 teams have been placed across 10 groups in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Uzbekistan, being the hosts, have already qualified, with 15 other teams set to join them in the tournament proper.