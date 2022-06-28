England's World Cup-Winnings Captain Eoin Morgan Announces Retirement

While announcing his decision to retire, Eoin Morgan said, "After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

"To call time on what has been without a doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.

"From my start in the international arena with Ireland to win the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson. To my Mum and Dad, my wife, Tara, and our family around the world thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible.

"I must also thank my teammates, coaches, supporters, and those behind the scenes who have made my career and any successes possible. I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup-winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement.

"To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I'm really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year."