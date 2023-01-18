Sprinter Dutee Chand Given Provisional Suspension for Using Prohibited Substance

Meanwhile, the two-time Asian Games medallist has claimed that the doping allegations are false, saying she never used performance-enhancement drugs.

“I have been competing at the highest level for almost a decade and I have never touched or used any kind of performance-enhancing drugs. I have given my samples whenever asked. In 2014 I had to fight for my right to run due the hyperandrogenism case and now this has come up,” she informed Indian Express.

Back in 2014, Chand was left out of India’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, after the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) stated that hyperandrogenism made her ineligible to compete as a female athlete. The suspension was later revoked following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.