Doha Diamond League 2024 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena in Action, Javelin Throw Will Start at 10:12pm

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena will be participating in the Doha Diamond League 2024.
This will be Neeraj's first event of the season, as he embarks on his journey for 2024 Paris Olympics glory.
Neeraj won the Diamond League title in 2022, becoming the first Indian to do so.
The event will start at 10:12pm IST.
Doha Diamond League Live: The Participants
Besides Neeraj and Jena, there will be eight other participants in the first leg of the 2024 Diamond League for men's javelin throw.
Notable among the octet is Grenada's Anderson Peters, who has a Personal Best (PB) of 93.07m, but is still trying to get back to his best. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who trumped Neeraj to win his third Diamond League title in 2023, will also be competing.
Doha Diamond League Live: All Eyes On Neeraj & Kishore
Doha Diamond League 2024 Live Updates: Having essentially 'completed' javelin throw by winning all that he possibly could have won – an Olympics gold, a World Championships gold, an Asian Games gold, a Commonwealth gold, and a Diamond League title – Neeraj Chopra will be embarking on his journey to repeat the exemplary cycle once again, starting with the Doha Diamond League today (10 May).
The 26-year-old has a busy schedule ahead, which will include the Federation Cup in Bhubaneshwar, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, the other legs of the Diamond League, and eventually, the pinnacle event – 2024 Paris Olympics.
Competing alongside Chopra on this edition of the Diamond League is his Indian compatriot, Kishore Jena, who won the silver medal at the Asian Games last year.
