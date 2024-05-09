ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Diamond League Doha 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Full Schedule

The third round of Diamond League 2024 will take place in Doha on 10 May. Neeraj Chopra will be in action.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Sports
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The third round of Diamond League 2024 is all set to take place on Friday, 10 May in the Qatari capital of Doha. World's renowned Olympians and champions will show their prowess as field athletes in different competitions that will take place tomorrow. The games will be of Olympic Standard, therefore every athlete will aim to leave a mark in the forthcoming stage of Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra, the current world champion and gold winner from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will definitely aim big in the upcoming Diamond League before heading to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The major focus of Neeraj Chopra will be 90m mark as the Indian super star is never complacent with his rapidly increasing trophy haul.

"This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier", said Neeraj Chopra in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Neeraj Chopra will aim to secure an early victory in the competition against Anderson Peters (2019 world champion) and Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo 2020 silver medalist). Ahead of the Paris Olympic Games 2024, Co-world champions Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy will clash in Diamond League Doha 2024 to rekindle their pole vault rivalry.

Molly Caudery who recently won indoor world championship with a record of 4.86m will face Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy in the Doha competition. She would strive to surpass the 4.91m record of Moon and Kennedy in the 2023 world championships.

Miltiádis Tentóglou, the present winner of world outdoor, world indoor and European champion will make his debut in the Diamond League, and is anticipated to earn some more titles. "I was in Doha for the World Championships in 2019, but I’ve never competed at the Diamond League meeting," said Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion Miltiádis Tentóglou. 

0

Diamond League Doha 2024 Date

Diamond League Doha 2024 will take place on Friday, 10 May.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Diamond League Doha Schedule

Here is the full schedule of Diamond League Doha 2024 that will take place tomorrow on 10 May.

  • 17:18 100m Boys

  • 17:26 100m Girls

  • 17:34 4x100m Boys

  • 17:42 4x100m Girls

  • 17:50 400m Men Heat B

  • 17:55 Discus Men

  • 18:02 Pole Vault Women

  • 18:08 800m Men

  • 18:18 400m Men Heat A

  • 18:23 Long Jump Men

  • 18:28 400m Women

  • 18:38 100m Men

  • 18:48 400m Hurdles Men

  • 19:04 400m Men

  • 19:10 High Jump Women

  • 19:13 800m Women

  • 19:23 200m Men

  • 19:34 1500m Women

  • 19:42 Javelin Men

  • 19:45 5000m Women

  • 20:08 1500m Men

  • 20:18 100m Hurdles Women

  • 20:28 100m Women

  • 20:38 400m Hurdles Men

  • 20:48 3000m Steeplechase Men

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where To Watch Live Streaming of Diamond League Doha 2024?

The live streaming of Diamond League Doha 2024 will be available on the official YouTube channel of  Wanda Diamond League. However, all viewers may not be able to access it.

Viewers in UK will be able to enjoy the live streaming on BBC Two while as the people in US can witness the live coverage on NBC/Peacock.

In Africa, SuperSport has the official rights of Diamond League Doha 2024 live telecast.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Diamond League Doha 2024: List of Athletes in Action

Following is the list of athletes that will participate in the Diamond League Doha 2024.

  • Neeraj Chopra

  • Anderson Peters

  • Jakub Vadlejch

  • Katie Moon

  • Nina Kennedy

  • Molly Caudery

  • Miltiádis Tentóglou

  • Timothy Cheruiyot 

  • Narve Gilje Nordås 

  • Biniam Mehary

  • Reynold Cheruiyot

  • Mary Moraa 

  • Jemma Reekie

  • Steven Gardiner

  • Soufiane El Bakkali 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  Neeraj Chopra 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×