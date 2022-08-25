Formula 1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo to Part Ways With McLaren at the End of Season

"I've enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I've never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next."



Seidl said, "I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he has always turned up with a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team to always keep pushing forward."

"We will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team. We still have an important battle in the constructors' championship ahead of us for the remainder of the season and we look forward to battle this out with Daniel and Lando."

