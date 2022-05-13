Sebastian Vettel Says Climate Change Makes Him Question Racing in F1

“Certain things are in my control and certain things are not. It's my passion to drive a car, I love it and every time I step in the car I love it.”

“When I get out of the car, of course I'm thinking as well 'Is this something that we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?'”

At the Miami Grand Prix, Vettel, who drives for Aston Martin, wore a t-shirt with the message, "Miami 2060 - first grand prix underwater - Act Now or Swim Later".

The German has also been outspoken on matters like environment and renewable energy as well as addressing human rights and LGBTQ+ issues.

Vettel said F1, which is making a big push for sustainability, also played an important social role as entertainment. F1 is also hoping achieve a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030, with 100% sustainable fuels from 2026 when a new engine is introduced.

"There's things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I need to take a plane every time? No, not when I can take the car," added the driver, who is out of contract with his team at the end of the year.

The ace racer has also not backed away from speaking on Brexit, the Russian attack on Ukraine and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's involvement in a "partygate" scandal over breaches of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

(With ESPN Inputs)