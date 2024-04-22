Achieving Something for India Is Very Special – Gukesh After Winning Candidates

For the first time in a decade, an Indian won the chess Candidates Tournament, and it turned out to be a historic occasion. 10 years after Viswanathan Anand’s triumph, Dommaraju Gukesh won the Candidates Tournament to become the youngest-ever winner of this competition, at only 17 years of age.

Moreover, Gukesh also became only the second Indian to become a challenger at the World Chess Championship after Viswanathan Anand. Speaking about the honour of representing India, he said: