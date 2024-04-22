With Candidates Triumph, Gukesh Sets in Motion Indian Chess’ ‘After Anand’ Phase

The Candidates Tournament in Canada has emphatically set in motion the two distinct phases in Indian chess – BA (Before Anand) AA (After Anand). With Dommaraju Gukesh bettering Viswanathan Anand’s elevation as the Challenger at a world record age of 17, to earn the right to meet Ding Liren of China in the world title clash, the After Anand period has taken a meaningful shape.

Gukesh has not just erased Anand’s Indian record for Challenger, but set a world record too in the process, as the youngest ever chess Challenger. It was roughly a decade ago that the Anand era came to an end when he lost to Magnus Carlsen for the second time. For the record, Anand was 28 when he first played a world title match against Anatoly Karpov in Lausanne in 1998.