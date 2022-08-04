CWG 2022 Live, Day 7: Badminton Stars Start Individual Campaign, 4 Boxers in QF
CWG 2022 Live, Day 7: Indian badminton stars and boxers will be in focus on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Badminton stars will start their individual campaign on Thursday.
In athletics, long jumpers will compete in a medal event.
Four boxers will have their quarter-final bout on Day 7 of CWG 2022.
The men's hockey team will play their last group stage match against Wales.
14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will feature in a women's doubles match.
Commonwealth Games Day 7 Live: Day 7 To Start With TT and Hammer Throw
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India have won 18 medals so far, and on Thursday, they will have a chance of adding a few more to their tally.
The day will start with two simultaneous events - Sarita Singh will compete in women's hammer throw qualifiers, while Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison will be up against Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin in round of 64 of mixed doubles table tennis.
Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will see the Indian badminton stars start their campaign in individual events, while boxers and athletes will also be in action.
Athletics
Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 PM
Women's 200m – Round 1 – Heat 2 – Hima Das – 3.30 PM
Men's Long Jump Final – Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – 12.12 AM (on Friday)
Badminton
Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya (UGA) - 4 PM IST, Lakshya Sen vs Vernon Smeed - 11:30 PM,
Women's Singles Rd of 32: PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Razzaq (MDV) - 3 PM, Aakarshi Kashyap vs Mahoor Shahzad (PAK) - 10 PM
Mixed doubles Round of 32: Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Callum Hemming/Jessica Pugh (ENG) - 4 PM
Boxing
48kg-51kg flyweight – quarterfinal 2 – Amit Panghal– 4.45 PM
57-60 kg lightweight – quarterfinal 2 – Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 PM
92kg super heavyweight – quarterfinal 1 – Sagar Ahlawat – 8 PM
63.5-67kg welterweight – quarterfinal 3 – Rohit Tokas – (12.30 AM on Thursday)
Hockey
Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM
Lawn Bowls
Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM
Gymnastics
Rhythmic Gymnastics – Bavleen Kaur – Individual Qualification - 4:30 PM
Squash
Women's doubles round of 32 – Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh – 5.30 PM
Men's doubles round of 32 – Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 6 PM
Mixed doubles round of 16 – Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal – 7 PM
Mixed doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu – 11 PM
Women's doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik – 12.20 AM (on Friday)
Table Tennis
Mixed doubles round of 64 - Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM onwards
Mixed doubles round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards
Mixed doubles round of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM onwards
Women's singles round of 32 - Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards
Men's doubles round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM onwards
Men's doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 pm onwards.
