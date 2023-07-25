Jaiswal Here To Stay, Kishan Steps Us, & Other Learnings From India vs WI Tests

The next half-century – helping him to score 150 runs – was perhaps the most challenging of the three, with the pitch gradually becoming tailor-made for the spinners, and Jaiswal utilising 135 deliveries to score these 50 runs.

In the second Test, with the pitch now favouring the batters, the 21-year-old took only 49 deliveries to bring up his half-century – proving that albeit he is a horse for all courses, he knows how to implement the horses-for-courses approach in his batting.

With 266 runs, Jaiswal was the leading run-scorer of the series, with the selectors presumably heaving a sigh of relief, now that one major area – the opening slot – seems secured for the ongoing WTC cycle.

The challenge will be sterner in South Africa, where India will be playing their next Test series, but it is safe to assume that the pair of Sharma and Jaiswal will be opening the innings for India in the rainbow nation.