WTC Final: Ishan Kishan Named as the Injury Replacement of KL Rahul

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced Ishan Kishan as the injury replacement of KL Rahul, for the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, which will be played between 7-11 June. Rahul, who sustained a thigh injury in the ongoing IPL 2023, will be undergoing surgery, subsequently cutting his IPL campaign short and ruling him out of the flight to England.

To replace him, 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been roped into the side. Interestingly, Kishan is yet to make his Test debut, albeit he has made 41 appearances for India – 27 in T20Is and 14 in ODIs.