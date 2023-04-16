IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts to Ishan Kishan and SKY's Comeback as MI Beat KKR

Mumbai Indians registered the second victory of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, 16 April, at the Wankhede Stadium. Venkatesh Iyer scored fabulous 104 runs off 51 balls, helping KKR post the target of 186 runs. Thanks to a brilliant performance by MI batters, the latter finished their chase in 17.4 overs and the hosts secured their win at their home.

Ishan Kishan shone bright for MI as he scored 58 runs in only 25 deliveries, which included 5 sixes and 5 fours. Suryakumar Yadav, though missing on a well-deserved half-century, also contributed to the victory as he played a powerful innings of 43 runs with 4 fours and 3 sixes.