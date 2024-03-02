WPL Points Table 2024: Mumbai Indians at Top With 6 Points; All Team Standings

Season 2 of Women's Premier League kicked off from 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, and will end on 17 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

After winning today's match against RCB by 7 wickets, Mumbai Indians is now leading the WPL 2024 Points Table with 6 points. They have won 3 and lost 1 matches out of all the 4 games played so far. Delhi Capitals is at second position with 4 points, Out of 3 matches played, they won 2 and lost 1.

Like previous season, the format of Women's Premier League 2024 will be same. The topper of WPL points table will clash against the winner of the eliminator match between the teams in second and third place.

Let us check out the latest and updated WPL Points Table 2024 after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match today on Saturday, 2 March 2024.