WPL Auction 2024: What Each Team Needs – Targets, Strategy, Purse & Slots Left

Following a successful first season, the second instalment of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will, in a way, commence on 9 December – not with the cricketing side of things, but with the business side. The five teams will meet for the auction where a total of 30 players can be sold, whilst a maximum of Rs 17.65 crores can be spent.

Before the auction, we take a look at where each team stands, and what they need to do tomorrow to accomplish a near-perfect accumulation of players.