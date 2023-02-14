WPL Auction 2023: Which Team Assembled the Best Overseas Players’ Line-Up?

As the fourth all-round option, Smriti Mandhana’s team will also feature Dane Van Niekerk. The last few weeks have been, at the very least, tumultuous for the 29-year-old. From getting the axe from the T20 World Cup squad owing to a failed fitness test, to joining the commentary panel of the same competition, and now getting a WPL contract – Van Niekerk might feel life has come full circle for her.

The fitness diagnosis does not change the fact that Van Niekerk can outfox any batter with her leg-spin. Just like Erin Burns, another RCB acquisition, can do with her off-spin. The 34-year-old could work in tandem with the South African.

Completing the set for RCB is Megan Schutt – a pacer with a T20I hat-trick against India where, coincidentally, Mandhana was her first wicket. A proud owner of 116 wickets in this format, Schutt could form an intimidating pair alongside India’s Renuka Singh.