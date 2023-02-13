WPL Auction Sold Players Live Updates: Sophie Ecclestone Sold
Sold Players List in WPL Auction 2023 Live: Check out the names of players who went sold in the 2023 WPL auction.
WPL 2023 Auction Live: The WPL auction 2023 will officially kick off today on 13 February 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
A total of 409 players will go under the hammer today at the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction. Out of these 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players.
90 slots are available between 5 franchises, among which 30 slots are reserved for overseas players.
Find the list of all the sold players who have gone under the hammer in today's WPL Auction 2023.
WPL Auction Live: Know the Start Date and Time
The WPL Auction 2023 will start today on 13 February 2023 at 2:30 pm IST.
WPL Auction 2023 Live: What Are the Five Teams
The five teams that will engage in the WPL Auction bidding war today are Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.
List of Sold Players
Smriti Mandhana: RCB (3.40 crore)
Ashleigh Gardner: Gujarat Giants (3.20 crore)
Harmanpreet Kaur: Mumbai Indians (1.80 Crore)
Ellyse Perry: RCB (1.70 crore)
Sophie Devine: RCB (50 lakh)
Sophie Ecclestone: Up Warriorz (1.80 crore)
