ADVERTISEMENT
Live

WPL Auction Sold Players Live Updates: Sophie Ecclestone Sold

Sold Players List in WPL Auction 2023 Live: Check out the names of players who went sold in the 2023 WPL auction.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Cricket
1 min read
WPL Auction Sold Players Live Updates: Sophie Ecclestone Sold
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

WPL 2023 Auction Live: The WPL auction 2023 will officially kick off today on 13 February 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

A total of 409 players will go under the hammer today at the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction. Out of these 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players.

90 slots are available between 5 franchises, among which 30 slots are reserved for overseas players.

Find the list of all the sold players who have gone under the hammer in today's WPL Auction 2023.

2:19 PM , 13 Feb

WPL Auction Live: Know the Start Date and Time

The WPL Auction 2023 will start today on 13 February 2023 at 2:30 pm IST.

WPL Auction 2023 Live: What Are the Five Teams

The five teams that will engage in the WPL Auction bidding war today are Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

List of Sold Players

Smriti Mandhana: RCB (3.40 crore)

Ashleigh Gardner: Gujarat Giants (3.20 crore)

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mumbai Indians (1.80 Crore)

Ellyse Perry: RCB (1.70 crore)

Sophie Devine: RCB (50 lakh)

Sophie Ecclestone: Up Warriorz (1.80 crore)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 13 Feb 2023, 2:19 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×