WPL Auction 2023: Smriti, Harmanpreet, Renuka Celebrate After Massive Payday

Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Singh and Renuka Singh emerged to be among the biggest buys in the Women's Premiere Auction 2023 on Monday, 13 February.

Harmanpreet Kaur will sport Mumbai Indians' jersey in the 2023 Women's Premier League, after she was bought by the franchise for a whopping Rs 1.80 crore.

The women's team cheered for their teammate all the way in South Africa, after her massive payday on Monday.