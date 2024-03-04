WPL 2024: Mannat Kashyap – A World Cup Winner Who Isn’t Afraid To Teach Lessons

Mannat Kashyap ‘cupped’ her hands over her face barely a millisecond after hearing two words – run out. She could clearly anticipate, from afar, the question that was headed her way. Her hands, however, did very little to conceal her smile.
A smile that did not emanate pride, but discomfiture.
In December 2022, prior to competing in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the left-arm spinner found herself at the epicenter of controversy. She had attempted to run the non-striker out during India U19’s match against South Africa U19.
Instead of being praised for her presence of mind, Mannat was being berated by the antediluvian custodians of the game’s invisible ‘integrity’. That was, even though her team had withdrawn the appeal.
On being asked about what sparked the action, Mannat is honest in her reply to The Quint.
I did it just to teach her (Jenna Evans) a lesson. She was leaving the crease way earlier before I was releasing the ball.Mannat Kashyap
Fourteen months later, Mannat is wiser. Now playing for Gujarat Giants at the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), she pledges not to try that particular mode of dismissal ever again.
At that moment, I was not aware of the comments about the run out. I knew Deepti Sharma had done the same earlier. I came to know from my teammates after the game that it apparently went viral. There was a mix of negative trolls and positive comments, but it is something I will never do again.Mannat Kashyap
Albeit, she now knows ways aplenty of teaching ‘lessons’ to batters.
This is her story.
The Lone Girl Among Boys
When not tending to his ice-cream business, Sanjiv Kashyap would spend his days in Patiala glued to his television screen, engrossed in the matches of the Indian cricket team. His affection for the sport rubbed off on his daughter.
My father is an avid cricket fan, he never missed a match. So there would always be a cricket match running on the TV. I also saw my cousin, Nupur Kashyap play cricket. These two factors got me into the game.Mannat Kashyap
Determined to nurture his daughter’s zeal, Sanjiv decided to get her enrolled in a cricket coaching centre, except in his locality, there wasn’t any for girls.
I used to practice with boys as a kid. Patiala had only one centre for girls, but it was in an Army area. There were no camps for girls in the locality I was from, so my father got me admitted to a boys’ one. The coach tried to warn my father by saying that they would bear any responsibility if anything happened to me, but he said ‘Koi na, bas isko khilao’ (Don’t worry, just let the girl play). Once I started training, many girls from my area got the courage to play cricket.Mannat Kashyap
How Harmanpreet Kaur Played a Pivotal Part in Mannat’s Career
During her initial years at the academy, Mannat was living her best life, revelling in the joy of playing the sport.
I did not have much knowledge about the complexities of the game. Cricket was just a fun activity for me, there were no huge aspirations as such.Mannat Kashyap
The tectonic mindset shift happened when she turned 12. Akin to her admission to the academy, she was influenced by a couple of factors here as well.
When I was 12, I got selected to play for Punjab. Around the same time, I saw the Indian women’s team reach the final of the World Cup. That was when I realised that women’s cricket me bhi kuch ho sakta hai (there’s a future in women’s cricket).Mannat Kashyap
Playing a crucial role in India’s march to the final, with 359 runs, was another trailblazer from Punjab – Harmanpreet Kaur. As it turns out, she also played a significant part in Mannat’s career.
I started as a left-arm pacer, but Harry Di (Harmanpreet Kaur) came to my academy one day and advised me to try chinaman bowling (left-arm wrist spin). But unfortunately, mera wrist chalta nahin tha (my wrists did not work). So I spoke with my coach and we decided that I would try off-spin instead. Harry Di supported the decision too.Mannat Kashyap
Conquering the World
At the age of 19, Mannat etched her name in the annals of history. The Indian U19 Women’s team won the 2023 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, becoming the first-ever women’s team from the nation to win a World Cup at any level. Contributing to the team’s cause, efficacious Mannat had picked up 9 wickets.
Reflecting on the achievement, she says:
The World Cup was an amazing experience. Besides Shafali (Verma) and Richa (Ghosh), we were all playing for India for the first time. It was a new experience for us, and we became the first women’s team from India to win a World Cup. I will never forget that moment.Mannat Kashyap
The India Selection & Comeback After a Disgruntling Debut
In the same year she won the U19 World Cup, Mannat was selected to represent the senior squad for a T20I series against England.
The 20-year-old reminisces about the moment:
I was playing for India A when the news broke. I was aware that the senior team had series coming up against England and Australia, but I did not expect to get selected, to be honest. So when I saw my name in the squad, I went completely numb for a few seconds. I just could not fathom that I was in the Indian team.Mannat Kashyap
Albeit not on that series, Mannat eventually made her senior debut in January 2024, in an ODI fixture against Australia. The experience was disgruntling – Mannat conceded 30 runs in three overs before being taken off the attack. India lost the match by 190 runs.
Despite the disappointment, Mannat found solace in her supportive teammates.
Although my debut did not go well, none of my teammates pointed fingers at me. Instead, everyone was very supportive. Sneh Rana didi spoke to me after the game and made me realise what went wrong with my bowling and what I should have done instead.Mannat Kashyap
Being a Part of WPL
Following her exploits at the U19 World Cup, a WPL contract seemed all but inevitable. Yet, Mannat was neither too optimistic, nor too anxious.
I had expectations last season, but I wasn’t picked. I could not follow this year’s auction because we were playing a match against Australia on the same day. I checked my phone after returning from the match and found it flooded with congratulatory messages. My parents then called me and narrated what happened, because they watched the entire thing.Mannat Kashyap
So far, Mannat has played a couple of matches – making her debut against UP Warriorz, before getting Jemimah Rodrigues’ prized wicket in the last match against Delhi Capitals.
Having cemented her place in the team, she is raring for a lasting impact.
Q & A With Mannat Kashyap
Your dream WPL wicket?
Grace Harris.
Who is your best friend in Gujarat Giants?
Shabnam Shakil.
Toughest batter you have bowled to?
Phoebe Litchfield.
Favourite ground?
Wankhede Stadium.
Your cricketing inspiration?
My cousin Nupur Kashyap.
If not a cricketer, what would you have been?
Never thought of that, cricket was all I would think about.
A trait you would like to learn from an overseas teammate at Gujarat Giants.
I want to ask Ashleigh Gardner how she always remains calm under difficult situations.
A trait you would like to learn from an Indian teammate at Gujarat Giants.
I want to learn variations and reading a batter's mind from Sneh Rana.
What has been the most challenging moment of your career so far?
Bowling to the Australians on my debut for India.
And the most fulfilling moment?
Lifting the U19 World Cup, undoubtedly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)