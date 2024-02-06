Rejection Is My Motivation: Chamari Athapaththu Ready to Silence Sceptics in WPL

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lankan all-rounder and among women's cricket’s more accomplished players of this era, became the first player from her nation to play in Australia’s coveted Women’s Big Bash League, in 2017. Albeit, her time Down Under was far from memorable.
The first season saw her scoring 175 runs at an average of 15.90. Then in the 2019/20 season, she could only score 21 runs in the two opportunities she was provided with. The 2021/22 season, and the 2022/23 season, followed a similar theme – dull and humdrum.
In 36 matches, she had only scored 511 runs, with merely a couple of half-centuries. Despite unrelenting effective performances for the national teams, poor returns in the WBBL saw her getting ignored at the 2023/24 WBBL draft, before signing for Sydney Thunder as a replacement player.
Come the end of the tournament, with 434 runs and nine wickets, she emerged as the most influential player.
Having been ignored in two consecutive Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions, Chamari now has the opportunity to replicate a similar feat, having recently been roped in as Lauren Bell’s replacement by UP Warriorz. The 33-year-old is motivated to utilise the opportunity, as for her, motivation comes from rejection.
Responding to a question from The Quint during a media interaction organised by UP Warriorz, Chamari said:
Rejection is a kind of motivation for me. It is good for me, because I can learn from rejection and show what I can do. My philosophy is that if someone says something cannot be done, I want to be the first one to do it. I always want to prove what I can do.Chamari Athapaththu
“I got an opportunity in WBBL at the last minute, to play as a replacement player, and I grabbed that opportunity with both hands. I showed everyone what I can do. The Sydney Thunder management also helped me. I am a team player – I want to do good for my team, everywhere I go. I am now waiting for WPL. Let’s see what I can do,” she further added.
I Was Surprised When I Wasn’t Picked at the WPL Auction: Chamari Athapaththu
Not many were unsurprised when Chamari Athapaththu could not fetch interest at the WPL auction despite her exploits for both Sydney Thunder and Sri Lanka. The player has now revealed that whilst she was surprised as well, she was not too worried about something she had no control over.
I was not shocked. I was surprised that they didn't pick me at the auction, but these things are not in my control. I don't want to put too much pressure on my shoulders, because such decisions are taken by the coaches and people in the management.Chamari Athapaththu
“I only think about what I can control. I can control my batting and my bowling. I take these decisions in good spirits and try to do my best. If someone asks me if I can come (and help the team), I am ready,” Chamari further elaborated.