WPL 2023: Shafali, Kapp Expedite Delhi Capitals’ Return To Winning Ways

On the other hand, Kim Garth (32 not out off 37), Georgia Wareham (22 off 25) and Harleen Deol (20 off 14) were the only ones to make vital contributions to Gujarat.

Chasing a paltry total, Shafali made light work of the Giants' bowling attack and very much sealed the victory for Delhi inside the powerplay.

Her blistering knock started with a six and a four off Tanuja Kanwar in the second over, followed by a hat-trick of fours off Kim Garth. Ashleigh Gardner, who came to bowl next, wasn't spared either as the DC opener struck two fours and a six, with skipper Meg Lanning also striking two boundaries in the over that yielded 22 runs.

Two more fours, with a couple of singles, helped Shafali bring up a 19-ball fifty and then she hit two sixes off Kanwar as Delhi scored 87 in the powerplay.