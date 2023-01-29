‘Incredible Feeling,’ Says Shafali Verma After Leading India to U19 T20 WC Win

Despite becoming the first-ever winning captain of the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Shafali is still not done yet. "No, the big one also," she replied when asked if the U19 World Cup is the only major trophy she's going to lift this year, hinting at the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, to be held from February 10-26 in South Africa.

At the helm of it was head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was a part of the India squad that came runners-up to Australia in the 2005 ODI World Cup final.

"A lot of people have been telling us that a lot of athletes have tried this and couldn't get it, so it is the first Indian cup for the women's side and we are all ecstatic. It will make a huge difference back home."

"The first time BCCI took us under, it was in 2005 Nooshin mam played that World Cup and we lost the finals. For us to win it and for her to be our coach, it's really very special. Want to thank everyone who practised with me and supported me so far. I want to thank them (fans and supporters back home) with all my heart."