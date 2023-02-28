Australia Set the Benchmark Again, but India Can Take a Leaf Out of Their Book

Eras End, But Onus Is on India to Close the Gap

It is not entirely rare for the game to have extraordinarily dominant teams, but be it for the West Indies from the 1970s or the Australian men’s team from the late 1990s to early 2000s, the emergence of a nemesis on the horizon has always been inevitable.

Perhaps, more than anyone else, Australia comprehend the situation perfectly, as Mooney said after the game “We want to continue winning as many as there is out there. we know that we're being hunted, people are looking at us for what we do, and how we go about it, so certainly, it won't last forever.”

With Australia trying to win as many trophies as they can till their era of dominance lasts, the onus is now on burgeoning teams, like India, to close the gap rapidly.