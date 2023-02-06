WPL Is a Huge Development, I Hope It Expands in Future: Mithali Raj

India batting stalwart Mithali Raj, who retired from the game last year, has termed the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) as a huge development for the sport in the country.

In the inaugural tournament to be held in March this year, Mithali will be the mentor and advisor of the Gujarat Giants side. "I am not surprised at all that we have got to this point, the Women's Premier League in India is a huge development. I have been getting questions about when it would launch for years so I hope that we get a successful inaugural year and that see it expand in future."

"While I will not be playing, I will be fortunate enough to serve as a mentor and advisor for the Gujarat Giants. There is no disappointment about the fact that I missed out on playing in it, my journey as a cricketer was different and I was able to play my part in the evolution of the sport. I am very happy to see women's cricket get to where it is and excited to be part of the eco-system," wrote Mithali in her column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).