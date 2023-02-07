WPL 2023 Auction: 11 Indians Among 23 to Set Highest Base Price of Rs 50 Lakh

On Tuesday, 7 February, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the names of 409 players who will go under the hammer in the inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which will be held on 13 February, in Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre.

It was further stated that each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crores, while the maximum base price of a player has been set at Rs 50 lakh. Out of the 409 shortlisted cricketers, 24 players have enlisted themselves under the maximum base price category.