Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction: 10 Players Who Can Spark Bidding Wars

Rs 60 crores on a maximum of 90 players – this is what the math looks for 13 February, which could go down in history as the date to have changed women’s cricket as we now know it. For, in Mumbai’s World Convention Centre, the representatives of five Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises will gather for the inaugural auction, hoping to assemble a squad worthy enough to lift the title a month later.

Before that, we take a look at the ten players who can spark bidding wars: