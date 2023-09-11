Winning the ICC CWC 2023 Is the Most Important Goal for Shubman Gill as a Player

India opener Shubman Gill, who scored 58 off 52 balls in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan, said his most important goal right now is to win the upcoming 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

Gill launched a scintillating onslaught by hitting ten boundaries, six of which came against Shaheen Shah Afridi, to reach his fifty off just 37 balls and stitch an opening partnership of 121 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma (56) before rain pushed the match to the reserve day. India will resume the play on Monday from 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

“The most important goal for me as a player right now is to win World Cup 2023. I recall being young when India won the World Cup in 2011. The mindset is to swiftly read the wicket and access the positions,” Gill was quoted as saying by Disney+ Hotstar.