Post resumption, Gill danced down the pitch to slap through cover while Sharma scooped off Karan for another four. Sharma then slog-swept Sandeep Lamichhane twice for a four and six respectively. After India reached its fifty in 7.5 overs, Lamichhane came under further attack from Gill, who danced down the pitch to loft him for six.

The leg-spinner came under further attack from Sharma, who pulled him for four and smashed a slog-sweep for six. The most amazing shot of the innings came from Sharma’s blade when he used his wrists to whip a flick against Dipendra Singh Airee for six.

Kami was re-introduced and Gill welcomed him by clipping him through backward square leg for four, followed by Sharma pulling over mid-wicket for another boundary to get his fifty. Sharma pulled Lalit Rajbanshi for another six, while Gill reached his fifty in the same fashion off Lamichhane for four.

Karan’s reintroduction didn’t change much as Sharma lofted him cleanly over long-off for six, before cutting off Gulsan Jha for four more. Gill then finished off the chase in style with a fine glance for four to seal India’s win.