Suryakumar Yadav Named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of The Year 2023

India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 award on Tuesday, 24 January for his outstanding performance in the game's shortest format during the last twelve months.
In 2023, Suryakumar showcased a diverse range of shots, impressively averaging 48.86 and achieving a strike rate of 155.95. He also stood out as the third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals worldwide, accumulating 733 runs from just 17 innings.
In the 17 matches he played, he hit two centuries and five half-centuries. The standout moment for Surya in the year was his outstanding 112* off 51 balls against Sri Lanka.
He scored 83 runs off 44 balls against West Indies in Providence, Guyana, in August and then followed it up with a knock of 61 runs off 45 balls in Lauderhill, Florida, USA.
The 33-year-old concluded the year on a high note by scoring a remarkable century in the series against South Africa in December 2023.
The right-handed batter had also bagged the award in the year 2022 after amassing 1164 runs in the format. e also made history by becoming the first Indian to receive this award.