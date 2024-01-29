‘Virat Kohli Is the Fittest Cricketer, Never Seen Him at NCA,’ Says Rohit Sharma

On Sunday (28 January), India captain Rohit Sharma praised the work ethics of his predecessor Virat Kohli, saying the former India captain is so conscious of his fitness that he has never been to the National Cricket Association (NCA) to use the services of experts there.

Kohli is one of the fittest players currently in world cricket and Rohit Sharma acknowledged that fact during the first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With Kohli pulling out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons, India succumbed to a 28-run defeat to England, despite taking a 190 runs first innings lead.

In a conversation with veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik during India's Test series against England, the Indian skipper said he wants youngsters to take inspiration from Kohli.