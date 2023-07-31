Venkatesh Prasad Slams Team India After a 6 Wickets Loss Against West Indies

A day after India was outplayed by West Indies in a six wickets victory in the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, former fast-bowler Venkatesh Prasad made a scathing remark over the side’s recent performances, saying that people have become used to celebrating mediocre performances.

Batting first in the second ODI, India was bowled out for just 181, after being 90 for no loss at one point, with batting experiments backfiring. West Indies chased down the total comfortably with 80 balls to spare, with skipper Shai Hope remaining unbeaten on 63.