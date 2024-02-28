MI vs UPW WPL 2024: Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming

The highly anticipated second season of the Women's Premier League 2024 officially started on 23 February. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming WPL face-off between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the MI vs UPW WPL 2024 match. One should note that the teams will play against each other on Wednesday, 28 February. Interested fans across the country must stay alert and follow the live streaming on the scheduled date.
The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 will be played in Bengaluru. You can watch the match at the stadium after buying the tickets online or watch it live online. Read to know the channels and apps where you can follow the highly-anticipated match.
Here are the MI vs UPW match schedule, live streaming app, broadcasting channel in India, and important information you should know if you are eagerly waiting to watch it. Stay tuned to know the updates.
What is the date and time of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?
The MI vs UPW WPL match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, 28 February 2024. You can take a look at the complete schedule online.
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, as per the timing mentioned on the official schedule.
Where will the MI vs UPW WPL 2024 be played?
According to the latest official details, the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match is set to take place in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on the scheduled date.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 live in India?
You can watch the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 live broadcast on the Sports18 Network in India. Watch the Mumbai Indians play against the UP Warriorz live.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz?
You can watch the live streaming of the MI vs UPW WPL 2024 on Wednesday, on the JioCinema app. The live streaming will start at the scheduled time.
