MI vs UPW WPL 2024: Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming

The highly anticipated second season of the Women's Premier League 2024 officially started on 23 February. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming WPL face-off between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the MI vs UPW WPL 2024 match. One should note that the teams will play against each other on Wednesday, 28 February. Interested fans across the country must stay alert and follow the live streaming on the scheduled date.

The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 will be played in Bengaluru. You can watch the match at the stadium after buying the tickets online or watch it live online. Read to know the channels and apps where you can follow the highly-anticipated match.