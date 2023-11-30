Namibia Qualify For 2024 T20 World Cup: A Look At Their Campaign So Far

Namibia have qualified for the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup which will be held in the West Indies and the USA as they ensured a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table required for the qualification of the showpiece event next year.

Riding on their resilient performance in the Africa Qualifiers with a perfect record of five wins from five games, the Eagles thumped Tanzania by 58 runs in Windhoek to set up their third straight T20 World Cup appearance. In 2021, they qualified for the Super 12 after placing second in the group stage, but they were unable to emulate the same in 2022.

The hosts now sit top of the table with five wins from five after previous victories against Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya.