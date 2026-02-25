T20 World Cup: Keshav Maharaj Looks Forward to Indian Fans’ Support in SA vs WI

Keshav Maharaj has not had any dearth of fans of India, The fondness rooted largely in his ancestral ties to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, he has often walked out to Indian songs when playing in this part of the world. On Thursday, 25 February, however, he will hope that those very fans momentarily shift their allegiance — from the Men in Blue to the Proteas.

South Africa will face the West Indies in their next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, and the outcome of this match could have significant ramifications on India’s fate in this competition.