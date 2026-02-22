T20 World Cup: Mocked as ‘Chokers,’ South Africa Chokeslam India in 76-Run Win

A couple of significant decisions were announced at the toss. Firstly, Aiden Markram, upon winning the battle of fortunes, announced that his team would like to bowl first. Four of the five matches at this venue were won by chasing teams at the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, but the Proteas had won two of their three T20 World Cup 2026 matches here already, beating Canada and Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav announced that Washington Sundar has been preferred ahead of Axar Patel. With the South African team having two potent southpaws in Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, both of whom came into this fixture with form on their side, fielding an off-spinner was a ‘tactical decision,’ as mentioned by the Indian captain.