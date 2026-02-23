T20 World Cup: With Humility as His Asset, David Miller Saves South Africa Again

Those who have spent time with, or even briefly interacted with, David Miller often remark upon a curious contradiction. For a cricketer of his stature — South Africa’s second-highest run-scorer in T20 internationals — he carries an almost disarming humility. Almost an unmistakable desperation to evade the spotlight.

For obvious reasons, the spotlight was on Miller on Sunday, 22 February, and it was as bright as it could possibly have been. He had played a match-winning 35-ball 63-run knock, courtesy of which South Africa defeated India by 76 runs in their opener Super 8 fixture at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.