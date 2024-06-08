T20 WC: Ind vs Pak Tickets Sell for $10,000, Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry Grips USA

The stage is set for what cricket fans have been keenly waiting for. Cricket’s most iconic rivalry is all set to resume in New York on 6 June, as India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Billed as the ‘blockbuster event’ of the first-ever World Cup in the USA, the titanic clash will be viewed by millions across the globe via television and OTT screens. People from all over the world are flocking to Long Island to watch the high-voltage game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is certain to be filled to the brim.
The two South Asian giants have got off to sharply contrasting starts at the event. While India thumped Ireland easily, Pakistan was stunned by World Cup debutants USA in their opening match. Given this curious context, the key question is – will India maintain an upper hand in the upcoming clash, or will mercurial Pakistan roar back to surprise Rohit Sharma and his warriors?
Indian Loyalists in USA Are Eager To Watch ‘King Kohli’
This seemingly simple but tantalising query cannot be easily answered with confidence, given the history of close contests India vs Pakistan clashes have invariably produced.
This match will also be the first T20 meeting between India and Pakistan since their electrifying encounter in Australia at the T20 World Cup of 2022. Etched in the memory of all fans is the manner in which India pulled off an incredible victory, thanks largely to a masterclass by Virat Kohli in that pulsating thriller.
Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 balls under enormous pressure reflected his batting brilliance and reinforced his stature as one of the greatest chasers of the game. No wonder, most fans in New York and even experts think that ‘King Kohli’ could well be a critical factor in the clash on Sunday.
Match-Winners Aplenty in India
Besides Kohli, India have a bunch of other match-winning performers in its batting unit. Skipper Rohit Sharma is in good nick and his fine 51 against Ireland has made him only the third batter after Kohli and Mahela Jayawardene to score over a thousand runs in T20 World Cup.
The dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, who tops the T20I batters' rankings, adds an explosive dimension to Indian batting. Rishabh Pant’s heartening comeback enriches India’s batting resources and the big-hitting prowess of all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube provides greater depth and firepower to Team India.
On the bowling front, pace-ace Jasprit Bumrah leads the pack and his form is especially critical as Mohammed Shami is absent due to injury. In Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik, India has good pace and seaming options while spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are all crafty and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja further bolsters the spin arsenal. Although the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid thinktank faces some tough selection dilemmas, the practice game with Bangladesh and the World Cup match with Ireland have shown that India is well-prepared to take on Pakistan.
The Unpredictability of Pakistan
In sharp contrast, Pakistan’s defeat to the USA in their tournament opener was an absolute shocker, although known for their unpredictability, they might well bounce back. Hopes will be pinned on captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the bulwarks of Pakistan batting for years, and the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed to bolster the batting.
Pakistan’s bowling battery, however, is a much more menacing unit than their batting. Shaheen Afridi’s pace and ability to swing the ball sharply makes him a potent threat. Supported by Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir, the pace quartet can trouble the best of batters. Most experts believe Pakistan’s key strategy will revolve around early breakthroughs with the ball and then building pressure through tight, disciplined bowling.
Given their full potential, India and Pakistan may well serve a high-octane classic on Sunday but the pitch at Nassau Stadium has behaved erratically in the games so far, with pacers posing serious threats.
$10,000 for a Single Ticket? ‘No Worries,’ Say the Fans
The ICC has accepted the criticism about the drop-down pitches from Australia which have made batting difficult, especially with its awkward bounce injuring some batters. Although assurance has been given that the pitch will be improved before the big game, the morning dew could still play a vital role in the fortunes of the team batting first.
With most Indian players coming off successful stints in the IPL season and India getting off to a strong start, experts and fans alike believe Rohit’s warriors have a distinct edge. The fans believe the same, as they are willing to spend as much as $10,000 (roughly 8.3 lakh rupees) to watch the likes of Kohli and Rohit in action.
Since pride and crucial points are at stake, the match promises a brilliant mix of cricketing excellence and fierce competition. Fortunately, weather forecasts predict clear skies and spectators could enjoy an undisturbed match. Though it remains to be seen whether India’s tactical acumen or Pakistan’s mercurial flair will ultimately prevail, the marquee match of the T20 World Cup could script an epic encounter in cricket’s most famous rivalry!
