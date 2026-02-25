T20 World Cup: Why South Africa vs West Indies Could Decide India’s Semis Fate

It is not often that the Indian cricket team does not qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the last 12 years, such an occurrence has happened only once — in 2021.

What is even rarer, though, is a team staring at the brink of elimination from the race to the semi-finals after only a solitary defeat. In 2021, for instance, it took India two defeats — against Pakistan and New Zealand — to be knocked out of the event.