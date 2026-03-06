T20 World Cup: No Social Media, No Phone — What Led to Sanju Samson’s Resurgence

“All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah. This Player of the Match award should go to him. I would not be standing here if he did not bowl that way he did in the death overs. All credit goes to him.”

This article is not a portrayal of Sanju Samson’s selflessness. The Quint has done it already, wherein we highlighted how batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed Samson had been been batting for hours in the nets even when he was not playing, only to aide his bowlers.

Yet, not many batters would attempt to deflect the spotlight after playing what will be cherished as among the finest knocks in the knockout stages of this competition, that is, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.