T20 World Cup: No Social Media, No Phone — What Led to Sanju Samson’s Resurgence

“All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah. This Player of the Match award should go to him. I would not be standing here if he did not bowl that way he did in the death overs. All credit goes to him.”
This article is not a portrayal of Sanju Samson’s selflessness. The Quint has done it already, wherein we highlighted how batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed Samson had been been batting for hours in the nets even when he was not playing, only to aide his bowlers.
Yet, not many batters would attempt to deflect the spotlight after playing what will be cherished as among the finest knocks in the knockout stages of this competition, that is, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
In the semi-final against England, Sanju Samson scored a 42-ball 89. It happens to be his highest score against England in this format. More importantly, it happens to be the joint-highest score by an Indian batter in a knockout fixture at the T20 World Cup, equalling Virat Kohli’s 89 against the West Indies in the semi-final of the 2016 edition. Even more importantly, unlike Kohli’s, this knock has happened to come in a winning cause.
Less Noise, More Runs
It has been fifteen months since Samson last scored over 50 runs in two consecutive T20I innings. The previous year saw his stocks dipping to an extent that prior to the commencement of this competition, Samson’s T20I average since 2025 — 16.75 — was less than even that of Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana.
Samson’s reintegration into the playing XI was necessitated by the first-choice openers’ struggle against off-spin, and how predictably, yet effectively, it was being exposed time and again.
Since his return to the side, Samson has been India’s best player bar none. On the back of a 50-ball 97 against the West Indies, the wicketkeeper-batter scored a 42-ball 89 against England.
And what has been central to his comeback? At the post-match press conference, Samson credited the lack of distractions for improving his focus.
During hard times, my close people — the people whom I love, whom I support — they were with me. I closed all my windows, I shut down my phone, I was not in social media, I am still not in social media, so less noise, less people interacting with me. I think that really helped me to focus on the right direction and I am very happy with how I am going.Sanju Samson
What Went Wrong in the New Zealand Series
In the final, Samson will be facing New Zealand, against whom he scored only 46 runs in a five-match series in the build-up to this event, averaging less than even 10. That, though, was another version of him. A version where he tried too hard to secure a playing XI slot for the T20 World Cup. Now, he will be the first name on the team sheet.
It was very challenging for me. I think I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country, contribute, and win games in the World Cup. But I think I was trying a bit too much in the New Zealand series. I wanted to make an impact and get into the 11 of the World Cup here. But I think you know this format, I think this cricket can get very funny, Even the best in the world actually struggle to score runs in this format. So I think I had to respect the game and respect the basics.Sanju Samson
As Luck Would Have It
The overarching feeling will be of relief after the knock in the semi-final, though, Samson is perfectly aware of what lies ahead — and, that a defeat in the final would make his innings against the West Indies and England academic.
I feel really relieved. I have been actually trying to do something like this for my country for a few years. I have just been waiting with a lot of patience, a lot of inner work, a lot of training, a lot of practice. Definitely, I should be very grateful, but there is one more step to go. If we do that, then I think all the work will be worth it.Sanju Samson
Though dropped chances do not take away much from a batter’s mercurial efforts, it has to be mentioned that England could have had the wicket of Samson — and with it, probably the match too — if only captain Harry Brook did not drop a regulation catch when the opener was batting on 15.
However, having been on the wrong side of fortune for years, Samson will happily accept luck smiling brightly on him.
I have been very unlucky. And luck also works sometimes. I was fortunate that luck was in my favour today, so I took it quietly. I don’t think much about the catches, it was a ball to hit, so I hit it. Next time I will hit a little harder.Sanju Samson
Final Is Going to Be Abhishek Sharma’s Day: Sanju Samson
Till a few months ago, the discourse around the Indian opening pair circled around how Abhishek Sharma was scoring boundaries for fun, and how desperately Samson lacked runs under his belt.
Such is the fickle nature of the sport that while the conversation remains the same, the players have switched roles. Despite playing only four matches, Samson has already scored 232, as opposed to Abhishek Sharma’s 89 from seven matches.
Samson, though, believes Sharma will showcase his caliber in the final against New Zealand.
We are taking care of all our players. We have a really great environment in the dressing room. Both of our leaders, GG and Surya, have a lot of faith and confidence in Abhishek. We try to help him in the way he actually requires. I think he has definitely gone through lots of ups and downs in his career. So he's also trying to find a way out and we all are with him. And I think it's just a matter of a couple of hits, six hits in the middle and everything can change in this format. We still believe in him, and we believe final is going to be his day.Sanju Samson