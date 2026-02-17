Exclusive | Stuck During COVID, Punjab’s Dilpreet Bajwa Is Now Canada’s Captain

Bajwa had even been assured that his maiden Ranji Trophy cap was imminent, having impressed selectors through a string of consistent performances in inter-district tournaments and Punjab Cricket Association camps.

Though, destiny had other plans. Bajwa had to leave for Canada — where his father runs a trucking business — for urgent paperwork. He assumed that he will return in a few weeks, but was stuck during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Having continued his cricketing journey in Canada, he is now the nation’s captain at the global stage, at just 23 years of age. The Quint engaged in a candid and exclusive conversation with Dilpreet Bajwa. What follows are excerpts from that interaction: