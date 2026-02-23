T20 World Cup: Ten Doeschate Admits India Are Disappointed, but Not Panicking

Ryan ten Doeschate might have the toughest job in all of cricket. Serving as Gautam Gambhir’s assistant within the Indian men’s team’s coaching staff is not, in itself, the most daunting aspect of his job. It is what accompanies that responsibility — facing the press, particularly in the aftermath of defeat.

Following defeats that are bound to raise questions, ten Doeschate is often the person to appear in post-match press conferences from the Indian team. Like how he did in Rajkot most recently, where India suffered an ODI defeat to a depleted New Zealand team on 14 January.