T20 World Cup 2026: India Bank On Suryakumar Yadav & Siraj to Avoid Upset vs USA

In all of the three previous instances, Yadav had a reliable partner at the other end. The role was played by Ishan Kishan in Raipur, Abhishek Sharma in Guwahati, and Ishan Kishan again in Thiruvananthapuram.

But on Saturday, in India’s opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav was, for all practical purposes, the only man standing for India. India accumulated a total of 161 runs, which eventually proved to be enough by a significant margin, with Yadav scoring 84 of those runs — that is, 52%. India’s leading source of runs following Yadav was Tilak Varma, who could only amass 25.